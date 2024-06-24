Former Sports Minister, Bayo Lawal, Dies At 83

Former Minister of Youth and Sports, Air Vice Marshal Adebayo Hamed Lawal (rtd) is dead at the age of 83.

According to his daughter, Yinka Enahoro, the late AVM Lawal died in his sleep in the early hours of Sunday, June 23, 2024 at his home.

The Sergeant at Arms at the National Assembly, Air Commodore Sani Zakari (rtd), who also confirmed the ex-minister’s death to the media noted that the funeral will be held on Monday.

The statement reads: “AVM Frank Ajobena (rtd) further informed us that AVM Bayo Lawal passed on in his sleep at the early hours of Sunday 23 Jun 24.”

INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that AVM was born on 14 September, 1941 in Offa, Kwara State.

It was gathered that the former minister attended Government College, Ibadan between 1955 and 1962 before joining the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) in 1963 among the pioneer officers.

Lawal was trained as a Military Pilot in West Germany from where he graduated in 1964.

His postings included Commander, NAF Port Harcourt (1969–1970), Commander, Enugu Air Force Base, 1970-72; NAF Kano twice; (1972–1973) and (1975–1977) and Air Officer Commanding HQ Tactical Air Command NAF Makurdi. (1977–1978).

He was appointed Military Governor of Benue State in July 1978, a position he held until October 1979.

Later in his career, he served as the Federal Minister of Youth and Sports.