Four Dead, 25 Rescued In Enugu-Onitsha Highway Crash

The Federal Road Safety Corps reported that four passengers perished while rescuing 25 others from a vehicle accident on the Enugu-Onitsha motorway at Ugwu Onyeama on Tuesday.

The FRSC Corps Marshal, Shehu Mohammed, issued a statement on Wednesday, signed by the corps spokesperson, Olusegun Ogungbemide, ordering a thorough investigation into the incident and immediate legal action against the responsible driver.

Initial investigations suggested that excessive speeding was the primary cause of the incident, which involved seven automobiles.

“The Federal Road Safety Corps has rescued 25 road traffic crash victims alive from the avoidable road traffic crash that occurred at Ugwu Onyeama on the Enugu-Onitsha Expressway on June 11, 2024, at 19:00hrs; as Corps Marshal Shehu Mohammed directs full investigation and speedy prosecution of the driver responsible for the fatal crash.

“The preliminary crash investigation report revealed that the crash which was caused by a speed violation involved seven vehicles comprising a black Toyota Matrix bearing the following registration details ENU742NL, a white Suzuki Hijet mini bus ENU982XY, a Custom Toyota Highlander jeep JRV247HK, and a blue Toyota Corolla with registration number UWN16AP.

“Others are; a Toyota Rav 4, a Red Mack Tanker and a Mazda vehicle,” the statement read in part.

According to reports, 10 of the 29 people engaged in the crash got various injuries, while four tragically died.

The injured were treated immediately at Enugu’s Orthopaedic Hospital, while the fatalities were transported to the Park Lane Hospital mortuary.

The spokesperson said, “Meanwhile, the FRSC emergency rescue teams deployed to carry out rescue operations reported that the crash involved a total of 29 people comprising 20 male adults and nine female adults. Of the number, 10 victims comprising eight male adults and two females sustained different degrees of injuries.

“Unfortunately, four victims were killed as a result of the crash. The FRSC investigation report indicates that of the four fatalities recorded, two victims were killed on the spot while the remaining two died in the hospital.

“The injured victims were rescued to the Orthopaedic Hospital, Enugu while the dead bodies have been deposited in Park Lane Hospital morgue.”

Mohammed emphasised the FRSC’s steadfast determination to hold individuals responsible for traffic accidents accountable.

He urged the judiciary, transport unions, and other stakeholders to work together to ensure timely and effective prosecution of traffic violators.

“Expectedly, as a result, that the Corps Marshal had earlier emphasised the need for the maximum penalty for these drivers. Mohammed reaffirmed the position of the Corps on deepening its ongoing prosecution of drivers who by their actions cause road traffic crashes in Nigeria, noting that the driver responsible for the Ugwu Onyeama crash will not be spared.

“As such, he called on the judiciary, leadership of transport unions and other relevant stakeholders in the road transportation sector to join hands with the Corps towards restoring sanity through speedy and effective prosecution of traffic violators, especially those who cause crashes on our roads,” Ogungbemide noted.