Four Detained For Illegal Mining Activities In Anambra

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) Anambra Command, has detained four people suspected of illegal mining in the state.

The suspects were paraded in Awka on Friday by the state’s NSCDC commander, Olatunde Maku, who stated that they were apprehended on Thursday in Ogbunike, Oyi Local Government Area.

According to Maku, the arrest was made in coordination with Federal Mines Officers from the Ministry of Solid Minerals Development’s Anambra office.

Those arrested were identified as Nnamani Chidubem, Ekemezie Ifeanyi, Okolie Patrick, and Onyedika Somtoo.

READ MORE: Customs Arrests Smugglers, Seizes N1.12bn Worth Of Cars, Rice, Cannabis

“These suspects were caught mining laterite without approval from the relevant authorities, causing environmental degradation in the area.

“Exhibits recovered from the suspects include a truckload of Laterite, with registration number LAGOS T-13038 LA, nine heavy-duty batteries, one heavy-duty hydraulic jack and four fuel filters.

“This arrest is an indication and a strong signal to those illegal miners that it is no longer business as usual,” he added

The NSCDC commandant stated that unlawful mining was economic sabotage and presented environmental concerns to the state.

Mr Henry Bolarinwa of the Federal Ministry of Solid Minerals Development also spoke, urging miners to work only with valid licences and at permitted mining locations.

Bolarinwa noted that the warning was important to prevent revenue leaks and environmental concerns linked with unlawful mining operations.