Four Killed Others Injured As Nasarawa Communities Clash Over Land Dispute

At least four dead bodies have been recovered due to a clash between two communities in the Keana Local Government Area of Nasarawa State.

A resident of the area who spoke on the condition of anonymity, told PUNCH that two from the Alago tribe and two from the Tiv origin, were killed during the fight, on Tuesday.

He said: “I have been hiding in a location with my family members. What I can say at the moment is that four people have so far died as of the last time I got information on the land dispute, which has now become a full-blown crisis.”

“Two people from each of the tribes were killed during the attack, and many sustained various degrees of injuries. Up till now, some youths are still chanting war songs in the area.

The source urged Nasarawa’s government to to address the dispute before it gets out of hand.

He added: “We are appealing to the Nasarawa State Government and the security agencies to act fast in order to address the situation, and to restore normalcy to the area.”

Confirming the incident, the state Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Ramhan Nansel, in a contrary report, said that policemen had been deployed to Keana LGA to restore normalcy in the affected areas.

He said: “Two persons died, and five others were injured during the crisis. Normalcy has been restored in the affected areas.

“The incident is condemnable, but I can assure you that the Nasarawa State Police command is on top of the situation.”