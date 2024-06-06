FRSC Takes Measures To Prevent Deadly Accidents, Enforces Speed Limit Devices On Cargo Vehicles

Shehu Mohammed, the Federal Road Safety Corps Marshal (FRSC), has urged Sector Commanders to intensify enforcement and raise awareness about the installation of speed limit devices.

This is stated in a statement issued in Abuja by the Corps Public Education Officer (CPEO) Corps Commander, Olusegun Ogungbemide, and posted on the agency’s X account Wednesday.

The FRSC chief stated that the Corps was concerned about the increasing frequency of explosions involving cargo, particularly tankers transporting inflammable materials on Nigerian roadways.

Mohammed went on to say that there was a recent deadly accident between a Mazda saloon car and a tanker transporting petrol, which burst and caught fire.

“The crash killed two people and destroyed properties, had occurred on Obirikwerre bridge, East-West road in Rivers State on Tuesday June 4 at 08:00am,’’ he said.

According to him, the FRSC preliminary investigation findings found that the collision was caused by speed violation.

“The crash involved a total of five people, while two were killed, the remaining three were rescued without injury”, Mohammed said.

He noted that the effort would be part of a coordinated proactive strategy to reduce preventable road mortality.

“Sector Commanders must amongst other things ascertain that these categories of vehicles comply with the policy on the installation of speed limit device.

“This includes safety valves (anti spill), and other necessary safety components among others,” he said.

He explained that the directive was consistent with the FRSC’s adherence to United Nations conventions, particularly those governing the international carrying of dangerous commodities by road.

Mohammed also commiserated with the families of the bereaved praying God to grant them the fortitude to bear the loss.

(NAN)

