Fubara Swears In Caretaker Chairmen For 23 Rivers LGAs



Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers State, on Wednesday, swore in new caretaker chairmen for the 23 Local Government Areas of the State.

Hours after the House of Assembly, led by factional Speaker, Victor Jumbo, screened and confirmed the nominees, the Governor inaugurated the new Chairmen.

Fubara had forwarded the list to the state House of Assembly on Tuesday and the nominees were invited for screening as early as 8 am today, according to a statement issued by G.M. Gillis-West, the Clerk of the House.

The nomination came amid a renewed political crisis in the State, as former Council Chairmen refused to vacate their offices after their tenure expiration.

The swearing-in took place at the Executive Council Chambers of the Government House in Port Harcourt, the state capital, amid tight security.



Speaking to the sworn in Chairmen, Fubara said: “Count your self very lucky and take this as a call for service. It is not a call that will make you see yourself as a super human, but an opportunity for you to protect the interests of your people.

“You should also make us proud at this critical time that our decision is not a mistake. I congratulate you.

“Let me also say this, what is happening here now is a defense of democracy. We’ll not allow a wrong precedent to be created in this country. It is not about Rivers State or Fubara, but if in anyway this attempt of tenure elongation in River state succeeds, it becomes a norm in Nigeria. So we have taken it upon ourselves to say – not within our watch will it happen, because it is completely alien to the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“For those who are saying they want to continue to remain in the office because elections are not conducted, we have 85% of the States in Nigeria that are being run by caretaker. Ours is different, you have your tenure, you have completed your tenure – it is proper to let go. Life doesnt create a vacuum, if your tenure has expired doesn’t mean I should say because I want to please you – I should allow you- it doesn’t work that way.”

READ ALSO: Rivers LG Crisis: Fubara Summons Emergency Security Meeting, Vows State Won’t Fall Into Enemy’s Plot

The crisis in the state worsened on Tuesday as protesting youths loyal to Fubara dislodged chairmen who refused to leave their offices.



A policeman was killed at the Eberi-Omuma secretariat in Omuma Local Government Area during a clash between supporters of Fubara and those of his predecessor, Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike.

To prevent further breakdown of law and order, the police announced on Tuesday evening that they had taken over the 23 council secretariats.

See the names of the caretaker chairmen nominated by Fubara below:

1. Abua/Odua LGA – Madigai Dickson

2. Ahoada East LGA – Happy Benneth

3. Ahoada West LGA – Mr. Daddy John Green

4. Akuku Toru LGa – Otonye Briggs

5. Andoni LGA – Reginald Ekaan

6. Asari Toru LGA – Orolosoma Amachree

7. Bonny LGA – Alabota Anengi Barasua

8. Degema LGA – Anthony Soberekon

9. Eleme LGA – Brain Gokpa

10. Emouha LGA – David Omereji

11. Etche LGA – John Otamiri

12. Gokana LGA – Kenneth Kpeden

13. Ikwerre LGA – Darlington Orji

14. Khana LGA – Marvin Yobana

15. Obia/Akpor LGA – Chijioke Ihunwo

16. Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni LGA – Princewill Ejekwe

17. Ogu/Bolo LGA – Evans Bipi

18. Okrika LGA – Princess Ogan

19. Omuma LGA – Promise Reginald

20. Opobo/Nkoro LGA – Enyiada Cookey-Gam

21. Oyigbo LGA – – Gogo Philip

22. Port Harcourt LGA – Ichemati Ezebunwo

23. Tai LGA – Matthew Dike