Fubara The Architect Of Rivers Crisis — APC



The All Progressives Congress (APC) says Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers State, is the ‘architect’ of the crisis in the State.

This was said in reaction to a comment by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) alleging plots to take over the government of Rivers forcefully.

In a Thursday statement, Felix Morka, APC’s National spokesperson , said the opposition party made the “fake” claim without addressing the issues bedevilling the State.

According to him, since assuming office, Fubara has shown a disdain for the rule of law.

“Quite contrary to the PDP’s misplaced quibbles against Chief Okocha’s comments, Governor Siminalayi Fubara is the supreme architect of the horrific crisis rocking Rivers State.

“Since assuming office over a year ago, Governor Fubara has displayed reckless disdain for the rule of law and democratic institutions and conducted his government in flagrant violation of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“In an unprecedented display of autocratic arrogance, Governor Fubara declared the democratically elected Rivers state House of Assembly to be non-existent and, without lawful authority, constituted a bogus and an illegal 3-man sham Assembly in brazen violation of express provisions of the Constitution on the threshold composition of the House of Assembly and in disregard of the separation of powers doctrine.

READ ALSO: ‘Your Plan To Takeover Rivers Has Failed’ — PDP Replies APC Over Call For State Of Emergency

“The Governor has continued to expend public funds without lawful appropriations by a duly constituted legislature, thereby undermining the will of the good people of Rivers State and their right to effective and accountable democratic governance,” the statement reads.

He said a “serious and focused” Governor would have set a clear programme to conduct local government elections in the State.

Asides Fubara’s rift with Nyesom Wike, Minister of Federal Capital Territory (FCT), which has torn apart the Rivers House of Assembly, the State is witnessing a crisis at the local government level.

On Tuesday, Fubara asked the heads of Local Government (LG) administration to assume control of the 23 council areas of the state following the tenure expiration of the Chairmen.

Despite the Governor’s directive, some former LG chairmen reportedly attempted to resume duty at the council secretariats but were chased away by youths.

The development sparked political tension in Rivers as residents protested at the LGA secretariats while police officers fired multiple shots into the air to disperse protesters.

Although the Governor has sworn in caretaker committee chairs for the LGAs, they have not been allowed to assume their offices.