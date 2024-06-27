Gas Explosion Rocks Kogi, Destroys Over 100 Houses

A cooking gas explosion in Jamata, a village in Kogi State’s Lokoja Local Government Area, has destroyed over 100 houses.

According to DAILY POST, the explosion on Wednesday destroyed buildings and property worth millions of naira.

Bashir Abubakar Gegu, the Kogi State Commissioner for Solid Minerals and Natural Resources, bemoaned the losses and advised residents to use cooking gas with caution during a visit to the impacted village.

“I am urging all and sundry to abide by the rules of gas usage. This accident is avoidable, but for negligence and failure to abide by the safety rules of the use of cooking gas, this happened,” he added.

He told the victims that the state government will provide them with immediate and long-term assistance in getting back on their feet and running their businesses.