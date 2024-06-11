Gbagada Residents Demand Relocation Of NDLEA Office Over Harassments, Brutality

The Gbagada Phase 11 Resident’s Association has accused personnel from the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency of brutality and harassment, among other disruptive behavior, in the estate in Lagos State’s Gbagada region.

In a petition written to the Chairman, Buba Marwa, the organization claimed that agency personnel used the placement of the agency’s office on the estate grounds to expose people to traumatic ordeals.

The petition, dated May 6, 2024, and signed by the association’s President, Manso Odusanya, and Vice President, Adebiyi Mabadeje, accused NDLEA agents of harassing young females and causing disturbance at the estate’s gates.

The petition read in part, “About two years ago, we noticed some unusual movements and developments going on in a property within the estate. The developer was invited for discussion and we came to understand that the NDLEA is the project owner and they were moving their state command to the estate.

“The association protested immediately and wrote protest letters to the government agency in charge of physical planning, which came into the estate to stop the construction of the cell, this area being strictly residential.

“The press came into the estate to investigate this and their findings were publicised. This resulted in a series of meetings between the association and the officials of the agency, including a meeting with the agency’s chairman in their office within the estate.

“The chairman promised that our objection was noted and that their stay would be temporary while they would do all within themselves to ensure their staff and operatives respect the rules of the estate and avoid frictions that may cause embarrassment.”

In spite of the assurances, the organization said the estate had seen security lapses that left residents and its security personnel seriously injured.

The petition said, “The estate invested in its private security team that is responsible for maintaining security and order. On many occasions, the NDLEA operatives have brutalised our team members just because they insist they must stay within the rules.

“In one instance, one of our security operatives was brutalised and on another occasion, our security gate was broken by the NDLEA operatives just because they wanted to force themselves in at odd hours. It is significant to note that in all instances, the officers involved were drunk, therefore acting under the influence of alcohol.

“We received complaints from our members of instances where their staff or even members of their families were harassed or approached by the NDLEA officials while walking around the estate. Many of our streets now witness indiscriminate parking resulting from activities of the NDLEA officials and their visitors who troop into the estate, at times in search of their detained relatives.”

The association also expressed worries about the agency’s poor waste management, which could pose health risks to estate residents.

The petition read, “The presence of the NDLEA in an estate like ours, which is supposed to be residential, has compromised the security of our estate in many ways and made it more challenging for us to screen visitors coming into our estate, particularly at odd hours.

“We have regularly received complaints from those residing around the NDLEA office about the traumatising effects of the sound emanating from the NDLEA office when they are carrying out their usual military exercise and at times guns were shot as part of the exercise.

“In view of the above-stated facts, we are using this medium to request that the NDLEA office be relocated out of our estate so that the peace normally associated with our estate can be restored.”

When contacted on Monday, NDLEA spokesperson Femi Babafemi stated that the issues presented were being investigated collaboratively in order to be addressed.

He added, “Indeed, a meeting was held just earlier today between a delegation from the estate and our team, meaning we’re responsive. Our presence in the community has largely enhanced the security of the neighbourhood, as was obvious during instances when there had been attempts to breach the security of the estate, especially during the last general elections.

“So, if there are areas of concern, we’re working with those concerned to address them and I can assure them that concrete actions are being taken as already directed by the leadership of the agency from Abuja.”