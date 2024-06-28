General Overseer Arrested For Repeatedly Defiling 7-Year-Old Girl In Anambra

Francis Ogwu, a 65-year-old pastor, has been arrested by police in Anambra State for defiling his seven-year-old domestic helper in the state capital of Awka.

Ogwu was apprehended on Thursday by police officers following an alarm raised by concerned community members, which drew the attention of the state Ministry of Women and Social Welfare.

The suspect, originally from Imo State, is believed to be the pastor and General Overseer of Jesus House of Joy Church in Awka, but has lived in Anambra with his wife and children for more than 30 years.

During interrogation, Ọgwụ admitted to the Commissioner for Women and Social Welfare, Ify Obinabo, that he “just fingered the girl once” but rejected further charges of penetration, contradicting the seven-year-old victim’s statement.

On why he defiled the child, the suspect explained, “I was tempted because my wife usually gives excuses that she’s fasting whenever I want to have quality time with her.”

Meanwhile, the seven-year-old victim, who told the commissioner her side of the tale, stated that her guardian (the suspect) had carnal knowledge of her three times and generally gave her money ranging from N500 to N1,000 for each session.

She further stated that at some point, the pastor’s wife accused her of taking the husband from her, admitting that the beating she received from the suspect’s daughter pushed her to flee.

“He usually gives me money ranging from N500 to N1000 after each experience.

“Sometimes, his wife accuse me of snatching her husband from her.

“What prompted my leaving the house was repeated beating I received from the daughter over irrelevant issue,” she said.

The victim’s mother, an Awka native, revealed that she handed over her daughter to the Ogwu family because of their long-standing relationship, but she was surprised when her daughter returned and informed her of the incident.

She said that she immediately called the suspect, who, upon arrival, disputed the charges, prompting her to engage others by raising the alarm.

In response to the incident, Obinabo, the Women and Social Welfare Commissioner, committed to see that the seven-year-old received the punishment he deserved and recommended women to remain cautious and cease sex starving their husbands, since this might lead to inappropriate behaviour on the part of some men.

Obinabo, who urged women to protect their girl children at all costs, stated that defilement is no longer acceptable in the state.

Later, the suspect’s family members visited the commissioner’s office, appealing for forgiveness, but were directed to the police because the case will be charged in court.

