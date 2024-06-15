Ghana To Experience Three Weeks Power Outage Over Gas Supply Shortage From Nigeria

Following reduced gas supply from Nigeria, Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG), has announced there will be interruption in power supply for three weeks.

In a joint statement on June 13, Ghana Grid Company (GRIDCO) and the ECG disclosed this.

“The Ghana Grid Company LTD. (GRIDCO) and the Electricity Company of Ghana, (ECG) wish to inform the public that due to a reduction in gas supply from Nigeria since yesterday, Wednesday 12th June, 2024 some areas across the country have experienced interruption in power supply,”

“The West Africa Gas Pipeline Company (WAPCO), in a statement, has explained that the reduction in gas supply was due to maintenance works being undertaken by a gas supplier in Nigeria and is projected to last three (3) weeks.

“The maintenance has caused a reduction in overall power generation capacity in Ghana which could result in load management over the period of the work,” GRIDCO and ECG said.

GRIDCO and ECG, however, assured the public that “we are collaborating with other stakeholders in the power value chain to optimise available resources to ensure minimal impact of the reduction in gas supply on consumers.”

The companies apologised to Ghanaian residents for the inconvenience caused.

Information Nigeria understands that ECG owes about $1.2bn to private energy producers, which also include Nigerian suppliers.

Last July, private suppliers threatened to shut down operations over the arrears.