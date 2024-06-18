Go Home, Your Tenure Has Ended – Asari Dokubo Tells Defiant Rivers LG Chairmen

Leader of Niger Delta Volunteer Force, Muhajid Asari Dokubo, has urged former chairmen of the 23 local government areas in Rivers State to accept the end of their three years’ tenure in good faith.

Dokubo led this out on Monday, during the celebration of 2024 Eid-el-Kabir, in Port Harcourt, adding that tenure elongation for Rivers LG chairmen is unconstitutional in Nigeria.

He said that the chairmen, whose tenure expired on 17th June, cannot force themselves on the people in the guise of an extension of time.

Dokubo said: “Local Government tenure has expired today (17th June, 2024). They should quietly go home. If they want to seek re-election in accordance with the Constitution, they should go and seek re-election.

“But there is no tenure elongation in the Constitution. Their position is tenure-bound, and that tenure has expired. Let them not cause unnecessary problems for the people of the State. And I want to advise young people, that: look, don’t allow yourselves to be used.

“Only one man can be governor of Rivers State at a time. We would not have two governors at a time. The people of Rivers State are bigger than Muhajid Asari Dokubo. Rivers State is bigger than any individual. No individual can take Rivers State people for a ride and pocket us. It is not possible.

“Most of us (them), their children are not here, and their children have never come out to stand in front of any protest. They’re not like Mandela and his children or me and my children or any other body. A lot of people, they have not done this. So, nobody should be allowed to be used.”

Recall that some angry youths in Rivers State on Monday, stormed the street, demanding for the evacuation of some local government chairmen who refused to leave office after completion of tenure.