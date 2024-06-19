God Called Me Because Of My Stubbornness, You Can’t Do His Work Without It – Pastor Yul Edochie Reveals

Yul Edochie, a Nollywood actor turned pastor, has sparked debate after making a revelation regarding his calling from God.

During his recent online session shared on Instagram Tuesday, the controversial actor stated why God called him, alleging it was due to his stubbornness.

He confessed that, while he does not know all of the reasons why God chose him to be a preacher, he is confident that his stubbornness is one of them.

Yul proudly said that he is one of Nigeria’s top three stubborn persons, and he is quite proud of it.

He said,

“I don’t know all the reasons that God has called me, but one of those reasons is this, I am a very stubborn person. I am a very stubborn person, I say it proudly. Very stubborn

If you count the first three stubborn people in Nigeria, my name must enter. I am a very stubborn person, I no dey hear.

What I believe is what I believe in. What I want to do, is what I want to do and I stick to it.

So I believe that one of the reasons God called me is because of my stubbornness. You cannot do the work of God if you are not a stubborn person. Every real man of God must be tough, because you must be ready to preach the word of God, no matter what.

No matter what you are going through, no matter what anybody says, you must be ready to preach the word of God ajd guge it out

People like the message or not, it’s not your business”.

See some reactions below…

Empress Mma wrote, “After you people will say we should leave Yul alone, please tell Yul to leave us alone

Oluchukwu wrote, “Y’all think he’s ok? Man needs help

Sarahs Place Empire wrote, “Let’s contribute money and get him a house. He can’t be living in a car. Ndi real estate

Princess Sleek wrote, “Your stubborness has led you to destruction

Oilgas_25 wrote, “He is sick, very very sick. This guy is passing through a lot. Where’s his family they should check on him

Useful Herbs wrote, “Stubbornness isn’t a virtue, it’s a flaw

Zeebliss wrote, “Imagine your father coming online to rant he’s stubborn. God forbid oo

Watch him speak below…