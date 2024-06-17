Gov Makinde Has No Power To Crown New Olubadan- Ladoja Insists

The Otun Olubadan of Ibadan land, Rashidi Ladoja, has stated that Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State lacks the power to crown the new king in Ibadan.

Ladoja led this out while addressing newsmen at his residence in the state’s capital, during the Sallah celebration on Sunday.

The former governor disclosed that there is a cordial relationship between him and Governor Makinde, adding that there is no rift as claimed on social media.

He said: “I am not the target of Governor Seyi Makinde. He is not delaying the coronation because of me. The governor sent a huge cow and many bags of rice to me for the Sallah. He had called to greet me for the festival.

“It is the people of Ibadan land who will crown the new Olubadan, and the governor’s role is only to present the staff and instrument of office to the new monarch.

“It is the Oluwo of Ibadan land who crowns a new Olubadan and not the governor.

“The Olubadan will be crowned at lle Ose-Meji, from where he will go to Mapo for the governor to present him the staff and instrument of office.”

When asked if the new Olubadan is healthy and fit for the throne, Ladoja said that he is capable but old.

Ladoja said: “To me, the new Olubadan is fit. He had been on the journey of becoming the Olubadan since 1983. The new Olubadan is fit, but only old.”