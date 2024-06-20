Gov Otti Approves Payment Of Abia Students ‘Abandoned’ In India By Previous Administration



Governor Alex Otti of Abia State, has rescued students who are indigenes studying at an Indian university, SRI SAI, who the previous administration ‘abandoned.’

The Commissioner for Information and Culture, Prince Okey Kanu, disclosed this while briefing journalists at Government House, Umuahia, on the outcome of this week’s Executive Council meeting, chaired by the Governor.

According to Kanu, the State Executive Council deliberated on the case of Abia students before they were rescued.

He said that the Governor had approved that their fees be paid to enable them to continue with their studies at the Indian university.

“Following Governor Alex Otti’s interest and the high premium he placed on students, the governor has graciously approved the payment of school fees of Abia students in India. He also approved the payment of school fees of 271 Abia students in Nigeria Law Schools,” the Commissioner said.

He also disclosed that the Governor appointed Njoku Ukoha Njoku as his new Chief Press Secretary (CPS).

The new CPS replaced Kazie UkoKazie Uko, who has been the Governor’s Chief scribe since May 2023.

Kanu explained that the replacement of Ukoh was part of Governor Otti’s plan to rejig the media team of his administration, stressing that the new CPS, “Mr Ukoha is renowned for his experience in advocacy and media management and would bring his expertise and passion for writing to bear.”