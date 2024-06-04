“Government Should Wake Up, People Are Suffering” – Mr Macaroni

Adebowale Adedayo, also known as Mr Macaroni, a popular content producer, has challenged President Bola Tinubu’s All Progressives Congress, APC, to fulfil its responsibilities.

The comedian asserted that if the APC knew what Nigerians deserved before getting elected, they should have no trouble knowing what the people want now that they are in power.

He noted that Nigerians are suffering and that the government must take responsibility.

Taking to his X account on Monday, Mr Macaroni wrote:

“No Political party enjoyed opposition like APC! They cursed at Jonathan and his family everyday. Nobody protest reach them.

“If APC knew what the people deserved back then, they should have no problem understanding what the people want and deserve now!

“The people are suffering!

The Government should wake up!”

