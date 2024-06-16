Governor Otti Receives Rescued Children, Reiterates Commitment To State’s Security

Governor Alex Otti has welcomed the three children of the same parents, Gideon, Divine, and Israel, who were abducted on May 10, 2024 at Ama Ime, Ikwuano Local Government Area of Abia State.

They were rescued in Anambra and Delta states by security forces coordinated by the Abia state administration.

The governor welcomed the kids, their parents, and other well-wishers to his home in Nvosi, Isiala Ngwa South LGA.

He thanked God and everything that had made their release possible and issued a warning about being irresponsible with the kids’ location going forward.

Otti entrusted security personnel who participated in the rescue efforts with ensuring that everyone involved in the abduction was punished and brought to justice as a deterrence to others.

The governor promised to support the rescued children.

Otti added that his monthly trips to Nigerian Armed Forces leaders and soldiers were intended to maintain a tight security architecture around Abia while also boosting economic activity.

He claimed that the criminals, not him (Otti), would flee Abia.

“I have told criminals, I have sent them notice that this place cannot contain themselves and us; one person must run away.

“Unfortunately, I’m not the one that would run, because I have the mandate of the people and I have the mandate of God.

“So, it’s the evil ones that would run away, even to start running before somebody starts pursuing them and that is what we are seeing,” he said.

Osinachi Nwaka, Chairman of Ikwuano LGA, described how the children were saved, saying it happened in three stages and that he personally took the risk of directing the first rescue operation in Ekwulobia, Anambra State.