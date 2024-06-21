Group Raises Alarm Over Website Selling Nigerians’ NIN, BVN Details Online For N100

A group identified as Paradigm Initiative, has raised alarm over its discovery of a private website, allegedly selling Nigerians details online.

The group alleged that National Identification Number, NIN, including Bank Verification Number, are being sold for as low as N100.

INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that PI led this out in a media briefing in Lagos, on Thursday, identifying the website as AnyVerify.com.ng.

During the briefing, the executive Director of the firm, Gbenga Sesan, expressed concern over the existence of these websites which highlights a significant gap in data protection and cybersecurity measures within the country.

He said: “Due to the severe implication for millions of Nigerians, we have through our legal partners.

“Vindich Legal served a pre-action notice to the following Government Agencies. National Identity Management Commission, NIMC; Nigeria Data Protection Commission, NDPC Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS). Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Federal Road Safety Corps (RSC) and the office of the Attorney General of the Federation (AG)

“On March 16, 2024, an online media outlet. Fij.ng, published a story on its platform, with the headline, “Alert: XpressVerify a Private Website. Has Access to Registered Nigerians Data and Is Making Money From It”

“In that publication, the media outlet presented an investigative story of a website with the web address, www.XpressVerify.com.ng, that had access to the personal data of Nigerian citizens and commercialised the data for personal gain. Even though the website was quickly taken down. Paradigm Initiative is currently seeking legal redress on behalf of Nigerian citizens.

READ MORE: Cybersecurity Levy Has Been Put On Hold, Undergoing Review – FG

“Following the XpressVerify incident, further research was undertaken and it was discovered that another actor tagged AnyVerify.con.ng has been operating in the digital space of Nigeria since November 2023

“From our research, AnyVerify .com.ng is a website involved in the commercial distribution of personal and private data of Nigerians. On its webpage, a drop-down displaying the myriads of data services which the website renders can be observed.

“ These include personal data such as the NIN, BVN, a virtual NIN Driving License International Passport. Company details. Tax Identification Number (TIN), Permanent Voter’s Card (PVC) and Phone Numbers, all these are sold by this website to any interested party for the sum of N100.00 for each data request.”

He called on the government to urgently take action to address the issue by conducting a thorough investigation to identify these illegal activities, enhance cybersecurity measures to prevent further data breaches and implement the Nigeria Data Protection Act. strengthen the Nigeria Data Protection Commission, NDPC, among others.