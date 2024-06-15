Gunmen Abduct Company MD, Three Other Foreigners In Lagos

At least three persons, including foreigners, have been abducted by armed men suspected to be kidnappers in Lagos State.

It was gathered that the victims, involving the Managing Director of Fouani Company and three other Lebanese nationals.

They were reportedly kidnapped while traveling on a boat from Apapa to Victoria Island.

A source familiar with the incident, who spoke on condition of anonymity, told PUNCH Newspaper that the kidnappers had reached out, demanding ransom.

He said: “Yesterday (Friday) evening, the Managing Director of Fouani company (LG and Hisense) and three Lebanese were kidnapped around Falomo Bridge while traveling from Apapa to Victoria Island by boat.

“The kidnappers have asked for $1.5m.”

Confirming the incident on Saturday, the Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer, Benjamin Hundeyin, disclosed that the Command had received the report.

He said: “Yes we also got the report and we are already looking into it. I can’t confirm it to you yet because I don’t have the details for now.

“But when I’m done with my findings, I will come up with details and tell you their names and how it happened.”