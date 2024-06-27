Gunmen Attack Ebonyi Police Station, Five Assailants Killed



No less than five persons have been reportedly killed in a deadly attack on Ishieke Police Division in Ebonyi Local Government Area of Ebonyi State.

The deceased persons are said to be the gunmen who attacked the station and were killed during a gun battle with security operatives on Wednesday night.

The assailants were said to have stormed the area around 9:30 pm and started shooting sporadically forcing residents to scamper for safety.

A local, Tony Nwori, disclosed that the gunmen arrived at the police station with two cars and started shooting sporadically in the air.

He said the gunmen engaged in a gun duel with the policemen on duty in front of the station for over 30 minutes, before other security operatives came for reinforcement, resulting in the deaths of five suspected gunmen.

According to another source, the situation drew the attention of more security operatives, including the Army, who came in their numbers to apprehend the hoodlums.

The source said, “they continued shooting sporadically on the air while moving to Odomoke Ishieke market along Nwiboko Obodo road in Ebonyi Council Area.”

The police in the South East state have not commented on the incident.