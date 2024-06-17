Gunmen Invade Sokoto Community, Kill Six, Abduct Scores On Sallah Day

No less than six people were killed in an attack by suspected bandits on Tudun Doki village in Gwadabawa Local Government Area of Sokoto State.

The state police spokesperson, Ahmed Rufai, said the attack happened “in the early hours” of Sunday — a day Muslims around the world are celebrating Eid-el-Kabir.

According to Rufai, six bodies were retrieved after the attack, adding that the number of people abducted “is yet to be ascertained.”

“The village is far away from the main town. Accessing the village is very difficult because of the inability of vehicles to reach there. Most operations go there on motorcycles.

“We are only able to receive reports about the six people confirmed dead. It happened in the early hours of today (Sunday) and people would be going to mosques, so we cannot proceed to the field. We had to get the six people to the hospital, where they were confirmed dead.

“As I speak to you now, the DPO and his men have been mobilised to ascertain the number of abducted,” he told TheCable.