Gunmen Kill POS Operator, Rice Hawker In Ado Ekiti

A Point of Sale operator (POS) has been killed by gunmen on Thursday in the teaching hospital district of Ado Ekiti, the capital of Ekiti State.

On the same day, the assailants killed a wheelbarrow pusher selling rice in the state capital’s Oja Bisi district.

According to sources, the attackers arrived on a motorbike and shot the PoS operator before making off with his money and other belongings.

The source, who was familiar with the matter, said, “The PoS operator had just arrived for the day’s business when the gunmen attacked him and left him in a pool of his blood.”

The source further stated that police officers who came on the site shortly after took the PoS operator’s body to the hospital.

According to sources, assailants on motorcycles shot and killed the rice hawker in the market area.

Another source said, “Traders were shocked and had to flee for safety. The development forced traders and passersby to flee for safety.”

The Ekiti Police Command Public Relations Officer, Sunday Abutu, who confirmed the incidents, said, “Immediately we got the information, we deployed our men to the scenes, the body of the victims had been recovered to the morgue.

“The Commissioner of Police, Ekiti State Command, Mr Adeniran Akinwale, has ordered an investigation into the incidents so that those who perpetrated the incidents can be brought to book.”