Gunmen Storm Zamfara Mosque, Kill Two Worshipers, Abduct 10

Gunmen suspected to be bandits, attacked a mosque in the Tazame community in the Bungudu Local Government Area of Zamfara State.

INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that the unfortunate incident happened in the early hour of Tuesday.

A resident of the area, who refused to disclose his identity told Channels Television that the culprits stormed the community when they were preparing for early morning prayers.

He said: “The bandits entered the area, killed two persons which were the Muazzin (the person that calls prayer) and his younger brother.

“The bandits also shot the Imam who sustained fracture injury in his leg and abducted about ten person”.

Also confirming the horrible attack to newsmen, the spokesperson for the Zamfara State Police Command, ASP Yazid Abubakar, said that two persons were killed while some residents were kidnapped by the assailants.

He said: “The incident happened this (Tuesday) morning, two persons were killed and some were kidnapped.

“We are yet to confirm the numbers of the people kidnapped but the Command has deployed personnel to the area to restore normalcy. Efforts are in place to rescue the kidnapped victims.”

Terrorist attacks has become a major challenge in Zamfara, especially the northern part of the country.

Some criminal elements such as bandits and Boko Haram have been disturbing the peace of the region.