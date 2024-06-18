Gunshots As Angry Youths Chase Pro-Wike Rivers LG Chairman From Secretariat

The Chairman of the Association of Local Government of Nigeria, Rivers State chapter, Allwell Ihunda, was seen running when angry youths invaded the secretariat, on Tuesday.

Ihunda, who was the Chairman of Port Harcourt City Local Government Area, was on his way to the council secretariat with some of his aides and security officers when he ran into aggrieved youths.

It was gathered that the ALGON Chairman had alighted from his vehicle and tried to make way into the council, but the youths formed barricade at the entrance.

On sighting him, the youths raced towards him as he ran towards his vehicle while the security details attached to him resisted the youths from getting hold of their principal, while shooting into the air to disperse them.

Ihunda jumped into a black SUV vehicle escorted by aides and zoomed off while the youths continued raining abuses on him.

Two other vehicles including a white Hilux Van believed to belong to his aides were spotted going after him, while the youths ran after them.

One of the agitators who refused to identify his name for security reason, said him and his colleagues were at the protest ground to express their anger in peaceful way.

He alleged that policemen started shooting in their direction as soon as they sighted the youths.

The protester said: “We are Ijaw youths and are here on a peaceful demonstration against those whose tenure has expired but refused to vacate their office.

“We are not here to make trouble. We were just on a peaceful demonstration, but surprisingly the police started shooting at us. ”

Recall that the State ALGON chairman had earlier vowed not to vacate office after the expiration of his tenure on June 17th.