Hajj: Lagos APC Mourns Death Of Chieftain In Mecca

The Lagos chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has termed the death of its Welfare Secretary, Alhaja Ramota Bankole, as tragic and shocking.

According to reports, Bankole, a Lagos APC women’s leader from Epe Division, died while on the Hajj trip in Saudi Arabia.

Mr Seye Oladejo, the party’s publicity secretary in the state, told the News Agency of Nigeria on Thursday that the late Bankole was an active member of the party’s executive council.

“Her death is most shocking and unfortunate. She was a committed and experienced party leader.”

Surah Animashaun, Chairman of Epe Local Government, confirmed Bankole’s death on Thursday.

Animashaun stated in a statement that the deceased was in good health before departing the nation for the Hajj trip.

She said: “It is with a heavy heart, and a deep sense of grief, that I received the news of the death of Alhaja Ramota Bankole.

“It is a sad day indeed as I received the news that she died in the Holy Land of Mecca while on holy pilgrimage.

“I extend my condolences to the Bankole family, APC members and the entire people of Epe on the unfortunate demise of our dear sister and mummy.”