Hardship: No Economy Is Immune To Turbulence – Shettima



Vice-President Kashim Shettima says Nigeria’s economy is experiencing turbulence but it is not limited to the country.

Shettima spoke at a one-day town hall meeting organised by the Presidential Enabling Business Environment Council (PEBEC) held in Abuja on Friday.

Outlining the achievements of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu when he was the Governor of Lagos state, Shettima said the country needs to be fair to him.

His words: “This is a man we need to rally round and support. Yes, our economy is going through turbulence but is it confined to Nigeria alone? Let’s take a global picture.

“Is any economy immune from the challenges of the times? So, I ask you to be fair to this poor man.

“There is no doubt that every thriving economy grows from the quality of reforms adopted to offer the people avenues to translate their business ideas into formidable enterprises.”

Speaking further, Shettima said PEBEC is an enabler for the Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs).

“Our role requires a unified and collaborative effort across the councils and MDAs and we can not afford to look away.

“The long-term success of PEBEC hinges on our ability to institutionalise reforms capabilities, foster deep collaboration across government and maintain a commitment to continuous improvements,” he said

He said the current reforms must become ingrained in public institutions.

“By doing so, we kept the way for sustained progress and lasting impact that would outlive us all, creating a better Nigeria for our children and their children afterwards,” Shettima said.

He said the government must be driven by every citizen who aspires to grow businesses and who looks to the government for prosperity.

According to the Vice-President, these are peculiar times for developing solutions to improve the ease of doing business.

Shettima said Nigeria is the future of Africa and the burden is not only on leaders but on everyone to achieve set goals.