Hardship: “Support Tinubu’s Economic Reforms, There’s Light At End Of The Tunnel” – Kaduna Gov Begs Nigerians

The Kaduna State Governor, Uba Sani, has appealed to Nigerians to have faith in President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s economic reform, assuring them that there is joy at the end of the struggle.

In a viral video shared by Africa Independent Television, AIT, on Monday, Governor Sani was seen encouraging citizens to trust in the efforts of both the state and national governments to revive the economy.

Sani said: “I want to use this opportunity to call on our people to have faith in our Government, both at the state and national level.

”Here in Kaduna State, we’ve been working towards revitalising the economy of our people, especially those in the rural areas through massive investment in the area of agriculture, indication, infrastructure, as well as social economic support, particularly those in the rural areas, and those that are in the area of small businesses and small holder farmers.

“I’m also aware that a lot of people in this country are making a lot of sacrifices supporting our government, supporting our President, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

“I want to assure our people that certainly there’ll be light at the end of the tunnel.

“We know what Mr. President is doing at the national level, we know the effort he’s making, and I have no doubt in my mind that everything will be better in this country, and the sacrifices people are making will not be in vain.”