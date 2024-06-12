‘He’s Not Superman, Anyone Can Fall’ — Onanuga, Shehu Sani React As Tinubu Slips At Eagles Square



The Special Adviser to President Bola Tinubu on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, has defended the fall of his principal during the democracy day event held at Eagle Square in Abuja.

On Wednesday, Tinubu missed his steps and fell while climbing the parade vehicle at the venue of the 2024 Democracy Day event.

Tinubu who momentarily lost his footing, quickly regained his balance with support from his aide-de-camp and continued with the proceedings.

The development has however attracted several reactions from Nigerians.

Reacting to the incident via X, Onanuga stated that the President’s fall should not detract from the importance of the democracy day celebration.



The presidential aide asserted that the Nigerian leader was just human and anyone, including political leaders, could slip or fall.

Onanuga further cited examples of the current American President, Joe Biden, and his predecessor, Barack Obama, who slipped while in office despite his young age.

READ ALSO: “We’ll Soon Send Executive Bill On Agreed Minimum Wage To National Assembly’ — Tinubu

He wrote: “President Tinubu is not a Superman. He is human, like all of us. President Biden has had several slips in the last three years. Even the younger Barack Obama slipped while President. Political leaders are human. Slipping should not detract from the import of Democracy Day celebration.”

Former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar also sympathised with Tinubu for slipping while boarding the presidential parade vehicle.

Atiku described the incident as “unfortunate” in a post via X.

“I sincerely sympathise with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu over this unfortunate incident as he was set to review the parade on Democracy Day. I do hope that all is well with him,” Atiku wrote.

Former Kaduna Central Senator, Shehu Sani, also defended Tinubu’s fall via X, saying that anyone can trip and fall.

He wrote: “Not Just President Tinubu, anyone alive can trip and fall; it happened to President Biden and Fidel Castro. Presidents are human beings and mortals.”

Tinubu had earlier addressed the nation in his national broadcast to mark the 25th anniversary of uninterrupted democracy in Nigeria.

The president said his administration is working tirelessly to fix the economy and insecurity.

He also promised that the new national minimum wage bill will soon be sent to the national assembly for approval.