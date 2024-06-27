Housewife Allegedly Kills Husband In Yobe, Claims Self-Defense

The Yobe State Police Command announced the arrest of a 22-year-old housewife for reportedly stabbing her husband to death in Damaturu’s Abbari region.

DSP Dungus Abdulkarim, the Command’s Public Relations Officer, confirmed this in a statement released on Wednesday.

“On 26-06-24, at about 1000hrs, the C Divisional Police Headquarters received a complaint from a neighbor in Abbari Ward, Damaturu, about a couple, Ibrahim Yahaya, 25 years old, and Zainab Isa, 22 years old. The couple had a violent argument on the same date at about 0900hrs, which escalated into a scuffle.

“The wife used a knife to stab the husband in the chest, and he subsequently died from his grievous injury before the police rescue team arrived,” the statement said.

The suspect was apprehended and transported to the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) for a discreet investigation and subsequent prosecution.

READ MORE: Cubana Chief Priest Forfeits N10m To FG, Campaign Against Naira Abuse

According to the police spokesperson, the housewife admitted that she did not want to kill her husband, but rather stabbed him in self-defense during what she characterised as domestic violence against her.

“She further stated that their marriage had been marred by violence from the outset, often occurring when she requested food or money, and had continued even after the birth of their first child and the arrival of their second child, despite her husband’s inability to provide for their needs.”

Meanwhile, Garba Ahmed, the Commissioner of Police for Yobe State Command, has urged couples to report incidences of abuse to authorities for a long-term solution or to register a complaint with the nearest Sharia or family court for redress.