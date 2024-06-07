How I Felt After Experiencing Prison – Tems Reveals

Temilade Openiyi aka Tems, an Afrobeats singer, has opened up about her traumatic experience in a Ugandan prison in 2020.

In an interview with ESMagazine published on Thursday, Tems described her stay in a confined cell with many women, fearing physical violence if she made a mistake.

It should noted that Tems and fellow singer Omah Lay were arrested on December 13, 2020, for performing at an unauthorised concert and violating COVID-19 protocols.

They were accused with transmitting infectious diseases and held for two days.

Tems characterised her encounter as “humbling” and thanked God for the opportunity to learn about the challenges of women in jail.

She said: “Prison was a once-in-a-lifetime experience that I actually feel honoured to have had because otherwise, I would never have thought about these people, and to be in their presence was very humbling.”

‘I asked one of the girls there, “Do they beat people up here? Am I gonna be beat up?’ And she was like, ‘Only if you misbehave.’

Following her release, Tems advocated for the rights of women and children jailed in similar circumstances.