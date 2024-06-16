How Long Will You Sustain This Level Of Insensitivity? – Ezekwesili Queries NASS, FG Over Lavish Lifestyle

Obiageli Ezekwesili, former Education Minister, has slammed President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Nigerian lawmakers over the perceived extravagance.

This, she opined is insensitive to the plight of the masses amid the country’s economic struggles.

In a post via X on Saturday, she questioned how the National Assembly members and the President could justify their lavish lifestyles when many Nigerians were struggling to make ends meet.

According to her, Nigerian lawmakers and the Federal Government of provoking citizens with their self-indulgent behaviour, warning that a day of reckoning would come if they continued squandering public resources.

READ ALSO: Reps Committee Recommends Purchase Of New Aircraft For Tinubu, Shettima

She wrote, “It appears like the latest hobby of the #nassnigeria and the #NGRPresident and #NigeriaGov is to engage in serial provocation of hard-pressed citizens who are barely managing to keep heads above water in this crisis-economy.

“In a season of famine and leanness when public officials should set the example of fiscal prudence, the sensibilities of our citizens are daily assaulted with the self-indulgent lives of politicians- many of whom were in fact not credibly elected into office.

“For how long can you folks #NGRSenate and #HouseNGR sustain this level of insensitivity?

“As they say in my place, “use your tongue to count your teeth” because a Day shall soon come when at the rate you’re all going with public resources, “water go totally pass garri”. He who has ears.”

Information Nigeria reports that the House of Representatives Committee on National Security and Intelligence, had asked the Federal Government to acquire new aircraft for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Vice-President Kashim Shettima.

The motion followed reports of faulty aircraft in the presidential air fleet, forcing the President to use a chartered plane from the Netherlands to Saudi Arabia during his recent trip abroad.

Shettima had also cancelled his trip to the United States due to a fault with his aircraft.