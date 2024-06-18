How Much Do You Pay Your Company Workers? – Bwala Tackles Obi For Condemning Proposed Replacement Of Aircraft For Tinubu

Daniel Bwala, former spokesman to ex-Vice President Atiku Abubakar has tackled the 2023 Labour Party’s presidential candidate, Peter Obi over his remark on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu acquiring a new presidential jet.

Following a safety check of the Presidential Air Fleet , the House of Representatives Committee on National Security and Intelligence asked the Federal Government to purchase a new aircraft for Tinubu and Vice President Kashim Shettima.

Reacting, Obi said it was insensitive of the Federal Government to demand for a new presidential jet when Nigerians are suffering.

Obi had said on Monday: “At a time when our country is trending on the global media for facing its worst economic crisis, marked by high inflation, a falling currency, and widespread poverty, the government’s plan to buy new presidential jets demonstrates extreme insensitivity to citizens’ struggles.

“With rising insecurity, poverty, hunger, and homelessness, this decision highlights the disconnect that is apparent between the government and the people.”

Reacting on Tuesday to Obi’s remark, Bwala challenged the former Anambra State Governor to stop engaging in cheap talk and reveal how much he pays his workers amid the hardship Nigerians are suffering.

He wrote via X: “At this time of hardship and inflation with rising cost of food items and transportation, how much do you pay your workers as salaries in all your companies? Please tell Nigerians. Talk is cheap.”