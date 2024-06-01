Huggies Producer To Exit Nigeria After 14 Years

Makers of Huggies, Kimberly-Clark, on Friday, revealed its plans to end local manufacturing and sales in Nigeria after 14 years of operation.

The American multinational corporation which made the announcement in a statement, said the decision was made owing to its recently refocused corporate priorities globally as well as economic trends in the country.

In 2022, Kimberly-Clark opened its factory estimated at over $100 million in the Ikorodu area of Lagos.

“Kimberly-Clark today announces it has made the difficult decision to exit its business in Nigeria after almost 15 years, due to recently refocused company strategic priorities globally as well as economic developments in the country.

“Kimberly-Clark will close its manufacturing facility and commercial office in Lagos and will no longer manufacture, market, or sell its Huggies and Kotex products in the country,” the statement read.

The company said its top priority will be to fulfil its obligations and ensure that employees and partners “are treated with fairness and respect.”

The pullout of the international company follows the recent exit plans of multinationals from the country.