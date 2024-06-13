I Can Date Five Women At A Time; Gifts, Compliments Make Me Develop Feelings – Ruger Spills

Nigerian musician Michael Adebayo Olayinka, also known as Ruger, has shared his thoughts on love.

The musician claimed he could love five ladies equally at the same time.

He revealed that he falls in love quickly, underlining that gifts and praises cause him to build feelings for women.

In a recent interview with The Beat 99.9 FM Lagos, which was published on Instagram on Wednesday, Ruger emphasised that most of the time, love is genuine rather than infatuation.

“I can fall in love with five different women at the same time. I don’t know if it’s possible for others but I can do it. And I will actually love them, not infatuation,” he said.

“It’s just easy for me to fall in love. Gifts and compliments make me develop feelings for ladies. I really appreciate gifts and compliments.”

Ruger also stated that, despite his experiments with various kinds of music, he is really an Afrobeats musician.

“I can do every other thing [genre of music] but I am an Afrobeats artiste,” he added.

Watch the interview below…