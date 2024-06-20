‘I Can’t Remain In Party That Can’t Hold Acceptable National Convention’ — LP’s Kenneth Okonkwo Hints At Decamping



Former spokesperson for the Labour Party (LP) presidential campaign council, Kenneth Okonkwo says he will not rule out the possibility of joining another Party.

Okonkwo was formerly a member of the All Progressives Congress (APC) before he left in 2022 and teamed up with the then campaign of Peter Obi, LP’s 2023 presidential candidate.

As seen in a video on X, the former scribe said he would not rule out going back to “anything” because change is constant.

He also faulted the Party for its inability to conduct “an acceptable national convention.”

“I don’t rule out going back to anything because change is constant, my own Labour Party is not impressing me. So what are you talking, assuming they continue in this trajectory where they cannot even hold acceptable national convention then you will tell me I will be there?” he stated in the video.

In May 2024, Okonkwo suspended his relationship with the Julius Abure-led National Working Committee of the Labour Party.

The Nollywood actor turned politician, described the last National Convention of the Party organised under Abure’s leadership as criminal and corrupt.

He had said: “I am suspending my relationship in all ramifications with the purported Abure led National Working Committee of Labour Party.

“For me, it’s either a new Nigeria or nothing. I prefer to lose doing the right thing to winning doing the wrong thing. Nothing can wash out the criminality, corruption, and incompetence with which the purported National Convention was purportedly organised by Abure.

“I did not leave the comfort of a ruling party APC because I believe that they are incompetent and dishonest only to come and join another incompetent and corrupt association, which is the current Abure led National Working Committee of Labour Party.”