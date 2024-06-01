“I Didn’t Know How, But I Knew I Was Going To Be Superstar” – Ayra Starr

Ayra Starr, a Nigerian singer, recalled her journey to stardom, noting that she began her musical career at the age of 18 after graduating from university.

She disclosed this on Friday in an interview with the well-known streaming platform Spotify, where she also discussed how, even at a young age, she had known she would become famous.

According to Ayra Starr, her mother postponed her music career until she graduated at the age of 18, which was her first time in a studio.

The Grammy nominee also discussed the stages of her life after becoming famous following the release of her first album.

In her words,

“The year I turned 10, I knew I was going to be a superstar but I didn’t know how. The year I turned 16, I just wanted sing in my room; 18 was when I entered the studio for the first time, and I had just graduated from the university. I remember my mom said that the only time you can do music is when you can do music.

“I released my first album in 19, ’19 and Dangerous’ and it took the world by storm. At 20, I released Rush and it was my biggest song. The year I turned 21, I got nominated for Grammy; that was the beginning of living my life as the global African superstar.”

Watch the interview below…