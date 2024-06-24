I Don’t Believe In Having One Wife, It’s An Imported Concept – Kanayo O. Kanayo

Veteran actor Kanayo O. Kanayo has discussed his opinions on monogamy, saying that he thinks it is against African culture and tradition to have just one wife.

He voiced his preference for polygamy, pointing out that monogamy is an imported concept.

“I don’t believe in one wife. It is not our culture. It is not our tradition. It is not who we are. These are imported things,” he expressed.

Kanayo stated this in an interview with Nedu for the Honest Bunch podcast that was shared on X Sunday.

The actor disclosed that he was unfamiliar with the concept of divorce until he relocated to Lagos from the southeast, and that in Igbo culture, men would rather endure a troubled marriage than opt for divorce.

“I never knew anything about divorce until we came to Lagos. The Igbo man prefers to die in the marriage than divorcing,” he said.

On the other hand, Kanayo’s marriage to Nneka Onyekwere is well-known to the public as a long-term union.

