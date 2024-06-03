I Don’t Know If Nigerians Appreciate My Music – Tems

Nigerian singer, Temilade Openiyi, popularly known as Tems, has spoken about her music, claiming that many Nigerians don’t completely understand the core and depth of her style.

During an interview with Korty EO over the weekend, Tems was questioned about her perceptions of Nigerian support and understanding of her artistic expression.

She answered by stating that she does not feel Nigerians completely comprehend her music and unsure if they appreciate it.

However, she feel Nigerians value her personally.

She said,

“Understand, no. I don’t know if they appreciate my music but I feel appreciated as a person by Nigerians.”

See some reactions to her assertions.

Techsavvyten stated: “irrefutable truth. Nigerians want gbedu all the time”

officialozor said: “I’m a big fan of Tems,I love her music”

Emmanuel said: “So basically she is not singing for us”

Ogbeni Olabode said: “As good as Tems is with her craft, i feel Nigerians relate more with Tiwa savage and Ayra star’s kind of music and it’s not because Tems is not good but because tiwa and Ayra star’s music has that afro vibes unlike tems’s..”

eyan wrote: “real af! some take on music is just CRAZY!”

Watch the interview below…