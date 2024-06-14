“I Like Burna Boy, Anything Afrobeats” – Shakira

Shakira Isabel Mebarak Ripoll, better known as Shakira, a Colombian artist, has professed her admiration for Afrobeats and Burna Boy, as well as rising South African talent Tyla.

In a recent interview with Rolling Stone, published on X Friday, the ‘Hips Don’t Lie’ singer said that she is a major lover of African music.

According to Shakira, her choice in music is real, honest, and eclectic.

She said, “If I could explain my taste in music in three words, I would say eclectic, honest and real.

“I love anything Afrobeats. I like Tyla, I like Burna Boy, anything Afrobeats. But I love Burna so much.”

Watch her speak below…