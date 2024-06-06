I Moved My Business From South East To Lagos Because Of Insecurity – Cubana Chief Priest

Pascal Okechukwu, also known as Cubana Chief Priest, has stated that insecurity in the Southeast compelled him to move his company to Lagos State.

He revealed this during an interview with BBC Igbo on Wednesday.

He highlighted the pressing issues of hunger leading to insecurity and the killing of wealthy individuals in his homeland.

He alleged that some community members are the ones instigating these criminal activities against their own.

The businessman noted that the insecurity situation led to a decline in economic activity in the region, with some wealthy individuals choosing to avoid returning to the area during festivities.

While speaking, he said,

“There is a lot of hunger in South-East.”

“It is our brothers at home that give criminals information.”

“Our people started k!lling the rich, so the rich stopped coming back home during festivities. That’s why I ran to Lagos to do my business.”

