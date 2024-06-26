I Never Said Nigeria Must Buy New Aircraft For Tinubu, Shettima – Akpabio

Senate President Godswill Akpabio, has denied claims that the Senate was proposing the procurement of new aircraft for President Bola Tinubu and Vice President Kashim Shettima.

Akpabio led this out while addressing newsmen in Maiduguri, the Borno state capital on Tuesday.

The former Akwa Ibom State governor described the report as false.

Disclosing this to the public in a statement by his media aide, Jackson Udom, stated that Akpabio was in Borno State to pay a condolence visit to Senator Tahir Monguno over the death of his father.

The statement reads: “I want to dispel the rumour that you are hearing that the Senate President said he will buy a new plane for the President and his Vice, irrespective of the fact that Nigerians are hungry or whatever.

“I never said that. I was actually in Zanzibar, Tanzania, It is the handiwork of propagandists and fifth columnists, who never see anything good in what we are doing.

“Be rest assured, pray for the government, have patience, and be assured that the combination of Tinubu and Shettima will bring wealth and prosperity to all.”

“I am happy to see that peace has returned to Borno, as a result of the handwork of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. I want to tell the good people of Borno to continue to support the administration.”

Recall that a House of Representatives committee urged the federal government to purchase new aircraft for the president and vice president despite the economic challenges facing Nigerians.

However, many Nigerians, including Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate Peter Obi, have criticised the National Assembly’s decision since the recommendations became public.

