“I Never Told Whitemoney I’ve Received My Remaining Bbnaija’s Prizes” – Phyna Refutes Colleague’s Claim

Josephine Otabor, nicknamed Phyna, a former Big Brother Naija winner, has denied her colleague Whitemoney’s claims that she told him she had collected her remaining gifts from the organisers and sponsors of the show.

INFORMATION NIGERIA previously reported that Whitemoney disclosed in a recent interview that Phyna, who won Season 7 of the reality show in 2022 and has been calling out the organisers and their sponsors over incomplete prizes, has finally gotten her remaining prizes including the 1 BTC.

In response to Whitemoney’s assertions on Wednesday, Phyna denied providing him with such information.

According to her, she has decided to forget about the 1 BTC and not discuss it further.

She stated that she was now concentrating on her acting profession and urged the public to refrain from interfering with her “business.”

On her X handle, Phyna wrote:

“Good morning everyone, this is to clear the air that:

“I never told white money what he went on to say on podcast, I was surprised to see it myself.

“About the 1BTC I have decided to forget and never talk about it anymore, as I am currently focusing on my projects.

“Please I indulged everyone to off my business, I am tired. Everyday I hear I get things I didn’t get, I hear I’m dating who I’m not even talking to.

“You have to believe in yourself when no one else does, has always been the life I lived enough of the assumptions.”

