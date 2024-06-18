I Was Backup Singer For Faze, Enjoyed Working With Him – Terry G

Nigerian artist Gabriel Oche Amanyi, well known as Terry G, has claimed that he was a backup singer for his colleague Faze.

On a recent episode of the Afrobeats Podcast, posted on X Monday, the singer revealed that he auditioned to be Faze’s backup artist and was chosen after convincing the singer with his “melodious” voice.

Terry G remarked that he was an excellent vocalist and R&B singer back then.

He added that he served Faze loyally.

“I went to audition to be Faze’s backup artiste, he got to listen to my song and fell in love with it. Then, I was a very good singer, I had a very melodious voice. No be now wey I dey craze [laughs]. I used to sing R&B. That was the moment Faze actually listened to me and fell in love with me. Then I became his backup artiste,” he recalled.

“I served Faze loyally. It was even through Faze that I met 2Face. Faze is a very good teacher. I enjoyed working with him.”

