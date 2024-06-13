‘I Was Saddened, No Point Gloating’ — Obi Reacts To Tinubu’s Fall At Eagle Square



Peter Obi, the Labour Party’s 2023 presidential candidaten has reacted to President Bola Tinubu’s fall at the venue of the 2024 Democracy Day celebration.

On Wednesday, Tinubu who momentarily lost his footing while climbing the parade vehicle at the Eagle Square in Abuja, quickly regained his balance with support from his aide-de-camp.

The incident however sparked a social media frenzy.

Reacting via X, Obi said Nigerians should not gloat over an incident that can happen to anyone.

“I was saddened to learn of President Tinubu’s unfortunate fall today. I wish him well. We achieve nothing by gloating about an accident that could well happen to any of us.

“We are all human beings, and while we profoundly disagree on how to move Nigeria forward, we must remember our common human frailty. Let us stay focused on the issues that will lead to a new Nigeria.

“May this moment serve as a poignant reminder of our shared humanity and the need for compassion, empathy, and unity in our pursuit of a brighter future for our great nation,” he wrote.