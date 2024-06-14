Ibadan Monarchy: Oba Olakulehin Takes Tour Of New Palace, Says He Knew He Would Become Olubadan

Oba Owolabi Olakulehin, the Olubadan-designate, stated on Thursday that he had always known he would occupy the famous historic Olubadan stool.

Five days after State Governor Seyi Makinde ordered that Oba Olakulehin be fit for duty, he spoke while touring the recently constructed, ultra-modern Olubadan Palace.

He said “When we started the ladder (Mogaji), I asked, ‘Do we get to the climax?’ And they said yes. So, I knew that I would become Olubadan of Ibadanland. Now that we are there, we still need to pray to God because He has done good things for us in Ibadan. So, we must continue to praise Him.”

During the final burial ceremony of the late Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Lekan Balogun, on Saturday, the governor stated that once Oba Olakulehin is strong enough, he will be appointed as the new Olubadan.

This statement sparked debate among renowned Ibadan indigenes both at home and abroad.

Makinde, who verified that the state government had accepted the Olubadan-In-Council’s recommendation for Oba Olakulehin as the 43rd Olubadan, added that the selection process had been conducted in accordance with due procedure.

READ MORE: “Those Who Should Provide Security Tell Us To Pray God Secures Nigeria” – Pastor Lazarus Asks Nigerians To Stop Pushing Their Responsibilities To God

Oba Olakulehin said, “I am highly delighted to be among the living to inspect this project. So, we have to thank God. Ibadan people need to appreciate God for this.”

The President-General of the Central Council of Ibadan Indigenes, Chief Ajeniyi Ajewole, and other prominent Ibadan indigenous leaders led him around the new palace.