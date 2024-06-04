If NLC Strike Continues Next Week, I’ll Mobilise 90% Abuja Power Bikers To Join Protest – Charly Boy

Popular Nigerian musician Charles Oputa, often known as Charly Boy, has announced plans to support labour unions in their ongoing strike.

The Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, and the Trade Union Congress, TUC, went on indefinite strike on Monday to pressure the government to agree on a new minimum wage for workers and reconsider the hike in electricity prices for certain customers.

However, labour unions achieved an agreement with the federal government on a new national minimum wage late Monday, implying that the strike could end soon.

While the new minimum wage amount was not stated, both sides agreed that the federal government would commit to a sum higher than the N60,000 currently available.

On Tuesday morning, Charly Boy stated on his X account that if the ongoing strike is not resolved by next week, he will gather 90% of Nigeria’s power bikers for a demonstration in favour of labour unions in Abuja.

On his X handle, he wrote in Pidgin:

“If NLC no f**k up and cancel this strike by next week. I go mobilize 90% of Nigerias Power Bikers. We go storm Abuja, if heaven go fall or the devil go land. We will say, bring it on.

I just don tire. Yeye dey smell.”

SEE POST: