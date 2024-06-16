If Re-Elected, I’ll Begin Largest Deportation In American History – Donald Trump

Former President of the United States, Donald Trump, has promised to carry out the greatest deportation operation in American history if reelected for a second term.

Trump criticised President Joe Biden’s administration’s choice to admit hundreds of radical Islamic terrorists into the United States.

He gave a speech while in Michigan at the People’s Convention of Turning Point Action on Saturday.

The US Presidential Election takes place on November 5, 2024.

According to Trump: “The choice for every voter in November is clear: You can have a President who lets thousands of radical Islamic terrorists into our country or you can decide to have a President who throws radical Islamic terrorists the hell out of our Country.

“On Day One of my new administration, we will begin the largest deportation operation in American history. We have no choice, this is not sustainable.”

Watch him speak below…