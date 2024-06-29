If You Call Me To Aso Villa, I Won’t Go There – Patience Jonathan



Former Nigeria’s First Lady, Dame Patience Jonathan, says has no desire to return to the Presidential Villa.

The former President, Goodluck Jonathan, exited the presidential villa in 2015 after losing the presidential election to Muhammadu Buhari.

Speaking at a public event on Friday, Patience cited the immense stress of being in the spotlight, stressing that she would not return to Aso Rock.

She said, “If you call me now for villa, I won’t go there. I won’t. Don’t you see how young I am? The stress is so much.

“The stress of Nigeria is so much. If God manages to bring you out of it, you should glorify God and thank him. It is the Lord’s doing and it is marvellous in our eyes.

“He has taken you there once, why do you want to go there again? Me I won’t go oo!!!”