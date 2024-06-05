IGP Egbetokun Names Yetunde Longe As First Female Force Secretary

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Kayode Egbetokun, has appointed Yetunde O. Longe, an Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIG), as the first female Force Secretary.

Egbetokun stated that the appointment advances the aim of ensuring gender inclusivity and equality in all aspects of appointments and operations within the Nigeria Police Force.

According to a statement issued on Wednesday by the Force Public Relations Officer, ACP Olumuyiwa Adejobi sighted on his X account, “Longe brings a wealth of experience and expertise to her new role.”

Since becoming a Cadet ASP on March 3, 1990, she has showed great dedication and proficiency in a variety of capacities within the NPF.

“She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Forensic Toxicology, which has significantly contributed to her proficiency in crime management and investigation. Her professional development is further enriched by her participation in advanced courses such as the Advanced Detective Course and Intermediate Command Course at Police Staff College Jos, and the Protection of Civilians course in Italy.

“Throughout her illustrious career, AIG Longe has held several key positions including Administrative Officer, Crime Officer, Commandant in Lagos, Assistant Commissioner of Police in charge of Corporate Investment at the NPF Cooperative; Area Commander in Lagos, Deputy Commissioner of Police at the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) in both Bauchi and Lagos States, and DCP Admin at Zone 2, Lagos. Prior to her new appointment, she was Commissioner of Police for the Port Authority Police, Eastern Command, Port Harcourt, and later Assistant Inspector General of Police in the Department of Training and Development, Force Headquarters, Abuja”.

The IGP emphasised that gender sensitivity in police appointments and operations is a non-negotiable principle, as his administration aims to promote gender equality and empower female officers to hold key positions within the Force.

Egbetokun emphasised that the inclusion of women in strategic roles is critical to the Police Force’s overall development and effectiveness, ensuring that the Force will continue to foster an inclusive environment in which merit and capability are the primary criteria for advancement, regardless of gender.