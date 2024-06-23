“I’ll Continue Acting Even In My 90s” – Kanayo O. Kanayo

Kanayo O. Kanayo, a veteran Nollywood actor, has stated that he intends to continue acting even after reaching the age of 90.

The actor mentioned this in a teaser for the upcoming episode of The Honest Bunch podcast, co-hosted by Nedu, Husband Material, and Deit Cole, which was posted on Instagram on Saturday.

The 62-year-old expressed concern that untalented people, particularly women, are acting out of desperation, endangering the film business.

“Many girls are desperate to act. You don’t come to Nollywood to learn how to act. Acting is in-built. If it’s not in you, go and sell crayfish.

“Let us run some people out of the [movie] industry. I want a situation where at 70, 75, 80, 90, I will still be acting,” he said.

The renowned actor also said that drug abuse and homosexuality have overtaken Nollywood.

Kanayo began his acting career in 1982, appearing in projects by the Nigeria Television Authority.

He made his movie debut in 1992 with the movie Living in Bondage.

He has appeared in more than 200 films.

Watch him speak below…